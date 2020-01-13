Jibrel Network Price Tops $0.0323 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox and Coinrail. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $5.50 million and $13,687.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.93 or 0.05940022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026535 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00118909 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinrail, Kucoin, Bibox, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

