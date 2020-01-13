Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.5% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.51. 79,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $147.84. The company has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.25 and a 200-day moving average of $134.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

