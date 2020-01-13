KARMA (KARMA) Price Down 79.2% This Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $51.55, $10.39 and $32.15. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $104,862.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KARMA has traded down 79.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $51.55, $50.98, $18.94, $7.50, $5.60, $20.33, $24.43, $32.15, $10.39, $24.68 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.