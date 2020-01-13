KG&L Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $161.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $160.73. The firm has a market cap of $1,230.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.28.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.