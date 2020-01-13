KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,868 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $9,804,000. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 131,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 475,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.69. 748,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,823. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,494.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

