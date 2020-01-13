KickCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, CoinBene and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico . KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Exmo, IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, Bancor Network, CoinBene, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

