Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.73. The stock had a trading volume of 46,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.52. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

