Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Receives “Hold” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.17.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE KL opened at $44.38 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 94.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 931.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 282,551 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at $2,954,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 36.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.