Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading 1.7% Higher

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) shares traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, 18,542 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 82,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $84.69 million and a PE ratio of -23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

