KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) Insider Thomas Keith Todd Acquires 19,723 Shares

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) insider Thomas Keith Todd acquired 19,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £10,058.73 ($13,231.69).

LON:KRM remained flat at $GBX 52.50 ($0.69) during trading hours on Monday. 14,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. KRM22 Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 107 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.99.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of KRM22 in a research report on Monday.

KRM22 Plc operates as the technology and software investment company with a focus on risk management in capital markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

