Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 7,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $90.78. The stock had a trading volume of 566,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cfra raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

