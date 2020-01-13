Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,884.41. 938,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $934.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,806.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,818.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

