Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.56. The company had a trading volume of 485,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,029. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.83 and its 200 day moving average is $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.14 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.83.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.