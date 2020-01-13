Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0150 on Top Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $2.13 million and $18,535.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000759 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 90.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

