Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LGEN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 257 ($3.38) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.76) target price (up from GBX 200 ($2.63)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 293.70 ($3.86).

LGEN stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 302.10 ($3.97). The stock had a trading volume of 5,903,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 296.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27).

In related news, insider Toby Strauss bought 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,750.44 ($3,618.05). Also, insider George Lewis bought 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £1,044.10 ($1,373.45). Insiders acquired 2,266 shares of company stock valued at $654,553 in the last three months.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

