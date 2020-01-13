Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.63. Liberty Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Property Trust.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of LPT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,559. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $43.36 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

