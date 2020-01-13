LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) versus Otelco (OTCMKTS:OTEL) Critical Analysis

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) and Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Otelco shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Otelco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LICT and Otelco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 21.58% N/A N/A Otelco 12.71% 58.03% 6.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LICT and Otelco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A Otelco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

LICT has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otelco has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LICT and Otelco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $115.82 million 3.21 $25.59 million N/A N/A Otelco $66.07 million 0.46 $9.47 million N/A N/A

LICT has higher revenue and earnings than Otelco.

Summary

LICT beats Otelco on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and voice services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and Internet protocol television services; voice over Internet protocol; wireless communications; and other related telecommunications services. It operates in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 33,661 voice lines, including access and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC); 4,358 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,702 miles of copper cable; and 605 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services. It also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as Web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of March 6, 2019, it operated approximately 99,000 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

