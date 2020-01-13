Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lindsay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.67.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 85.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.