LiteCoin Ultra Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $4,226.00 and $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiteCoin Ultra alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,818.59 or 2.05223230 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 341% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00022185 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000236 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteCoin Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteCoin Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.