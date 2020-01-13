Lition (LIT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $118,169.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Lition has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One Lition token can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin and Hotbit. Lition has a market cap of $414,649.00 and $118,169.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,172.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.01780962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.03259130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00622544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00721779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00066996 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00429548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Dcoin, Hotbit, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

