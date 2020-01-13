Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

