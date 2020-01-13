Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Maintel (LON:MAI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MAI opened at GBX 279 ($3.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 million and a PE ratio of 10.30. Maintel has a twelve month low of GBX 271 ($3.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($8.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 401.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 424.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

