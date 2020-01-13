Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Mantech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.60.

MANT stock opened at $80.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.94. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $579.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mantech International will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

In other Mantech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $728,820.00. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mantech International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,436,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 240.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,497,000 after acquiring an additional 519,916 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

