MARK.SPACE (MRK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. MARK.SPACE has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $8.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Liquid and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011752 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000533 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MARK.SPACE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space . MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace . The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, BTC-Alpha and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

