Masari (MSR) Market Cap Hits $209,007.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Masari has a market cap of $209,007.00 and $1,315.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

