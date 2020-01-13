Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $354.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Nomura from $324.00 to $354.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

NYSE MA traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $314.06. 789,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,816. The stock has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a one year low of $193.10 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.11 and a 200-day moving average of $279.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,416,399 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4,333.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

