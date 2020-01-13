Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Holdings Lowered by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,899,000 after purchasing an additional 233,918 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,156,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,633,000 after purchasing an additional 115,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 928,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

