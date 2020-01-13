Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading Down 8.2%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.34, 224,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,941,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTNB. Aegis began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Also, CFO Keith A. Kucinski purchased 94,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $112,455.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 77,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 369,925 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the period.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

