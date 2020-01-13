MediShares (MDS) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One MediShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. During the last week, MediShares has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $166,765.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediShares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01996941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00185369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00121903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.