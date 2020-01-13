Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.7% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.18. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

