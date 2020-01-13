Merculet (MVP) Market Cap Hits $387,284.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. Merculet has a market capitalization of $387,284.00 and $58,749.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.02093303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00185251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00121960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,025,427,202 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit, CoinMex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

