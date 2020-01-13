Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Short Interest Update

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 623,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 714,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $16,076,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 387,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1,664.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 283,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 270,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,017,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MEI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.81. 1,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.