Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microbot Medical.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. 4,934,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,373. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 5.22.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.