Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Trading Up 9% on Analyst Upgrade

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s share price rose 9% on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $26.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Microbot Medical traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $14.35, approximately 283,914 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,126,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

MBOT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBOT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

