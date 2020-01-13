Micromines Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Micromines token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Crex24. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $35,177.00 and $10.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.91 or 0.02126713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00185548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00122518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Micromines can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

