Midpoint (CVE:MPT) Trading 25% Higher

Midpoint Holdings Ltd (CVE:MPT) was up 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 59,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 268,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Midpoint (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer (P2P) foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Midpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.