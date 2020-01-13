MINDOL Achieves Market Capitalization of $509.00 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, MINDOL has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $509.00 million and $2.78 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00036872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00801750 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000177 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001185 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.