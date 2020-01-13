MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises 2.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX traded up $2.50 on Monday, reaching $255.86. 7,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,543. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $159.12 and a twelve month high of $256.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

