MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter.

PDP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,214. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

