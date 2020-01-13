MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.49. 136,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.71 and a 200-day moving average of $304.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $257.95 and a one year high of $328.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $2.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

