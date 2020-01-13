Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,957. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

