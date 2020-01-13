Moller Financial Services Has $2.67 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,300. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.49 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

