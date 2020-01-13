Moller Financial Services Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $43.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.3066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

