Moller Financial Services Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moller Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 47,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,258,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 51,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $136.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.28. The company has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.