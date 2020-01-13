Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 2.0% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

