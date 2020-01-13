MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €122.71 ($142.69).

Shares of ETR MOR traded down €10.60 ($12.33) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €125.60 ($146.05). 704,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 1 year high of €131.00 ($152.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of €122.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €105.81.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

