Morses Club (LON:MCL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCL. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

LON:MCL opened at GBX 126 ($1.66) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 128.07. The company has a market cap of $165.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.01. Morses Club has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

