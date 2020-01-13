MyBit Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $428.00 (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One MyBit token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and HitBTC. MyBit has a market capitalization of $75,831.00 and approximately $428.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MyBit has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.01977448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00185396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00122363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyBit Profile

MyBit was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,906,948 tokens. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyBit is mybit.io . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp

Buying and Selling MyBit

MyBit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

