Myriad Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $2,975.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,715,246,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.