Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.20

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (TSE:NEPT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 88910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.05. The company has a market cap of $319.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, Senior Officer Jean-Daniel Bélanger sold 29,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$112,168.40.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.